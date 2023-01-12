Unai Emery hopes to add to new signing Alex Moreno but says players will need to leave first, with Ludwig Augustinsson expected to exit.

Aston Villa have completed the £13.2m signing of Moreno from Real Betis and now have the Spanish left-back, Augustinsson and Lucas Digne as options in that position.

"We have more players with the possibility to leave and if we can do it we can add more players," Emery said.

"We want to improve and have better balance in the squad with different profiles.

"We know him [Moreno]; he was a very important player in La Liga. I wanted to sign a different profile of player to Augustinsson, who is on loan from Sevilla. We wanted to be more offensive. We were thinking about different players, but Moreno is the player we had in focus.

"The idea is for Augustinsson is to leave, to get another option to play."

Villa have also been linked with former Arsenal player Matteo Guendouzi, who Emery coached during his time with the Gunners.

He added: "I can't speak about players potentially coming here. With some players, it could be an opportunity to get them if I know them."