Nicky Clark says out-of-form St Johnstone must take inspiration from their significant recent victories against Rangers as they prepare for the Scottish Cup tie on Saturday evening.

The Saints are on a five-game losing run and have slipped to eighth in the table having been within a point of third place before the World Cup break.

But the striker believes the victory at Ibrox en route to their 2021 Scottish Cup triumph, as well as the Premiership win at McDiarmid Park in November, can give Callum Davidson's side heart for the fourth-round match.

"It's a tough period at the moment but we are looking forward to the game," said Clark, who scored Saints' second in the 2-1 league win in November.

"It's always good playing against Old Firm teams, they always have a good support. But we had a good result against them at McDiarmid last time so hopefully we can do the same again.

"We’ve not been good enough lately but we can take a lot from both the cup game at Ibrox and the league game not so long ago.

"Winning the cups was a great achievement and the boys know what it takes to win a trophy, so hopefully we can go on a run.

"I’ve been to a couple of finals but not got over the line so it is a big chance for me."

Clark is expecting a stiff test from the visitors, who have won seven and drawn one of their eight games since Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"We know what a challenge it will be. Rangers have a huge squad with great players – but it is a challenge we are relishing," said Clark, who played for Rangers for three years.

"They are eight games unbeaten but hopefully we can change that. The players have responded to what Michael Beale has wanted.

"We have been nowhere near good enough and need to perform much better but we know the capabilities we have and I’m sure we can turn it around."