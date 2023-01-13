Motherwell v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Kevin van Veen has scored four goals in Motherwell’s last two league games against Ross County, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 win in their previous meeting in October.

Ross County have failed to score in their last four Premiership games, last having a longer run without a goal in the top flight in December 2020 (5).

Motherwell are winless in their last seven Premiership home games (D2 L5), last having a longer such run between December 2016 and April 2017 (8).