Motherwell v Ross County: Pick of the stats
- Published
Kevin van Veen has scored four goals in Motherwell’s last two league games against Ross County, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 win in their previous meeting in October.
Ross County have failed to score in their last four Premiership games, last having a longer run without a goal in the top flight in December 2020 (5).
Motherwell are winless in their last seven Premiership home games (D2 L5), last having a longer such run between December 2016 and April 2017 (8).
Ross County won their last league visit to Motherwell 1-0 in March 2022; they have never won back-to-back trips to the Steelmen in the top flight before.