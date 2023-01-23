Man City 3-0 Wolves: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Sunday's game between Manchester City and Wolves at Etihad Stadium.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester City

Lea: Back to our best against a stubborn Wolves team.

Robby: Beat Arsenal next week and the title will be City’s.

Mark: A very professional performance. I thought that City went up a gear in the second half. I just think that we need to be moving the ball quicker because that makes a huge difference. It will be difficult this year but as we all know it is a marathon and not a sprint.

Jools: A good result but still not the game that we needed following the derby game. I was hoping for a bit more of a reaction!

Wolves

Alan: We continue to try to play out from the back and are not capable of it. We have an abundance of midfielders but not a striker apart from the hard-working Podence. A through ball to a front runner is a rarity, everything to feet leaving the recipient having to beat at least one defender... not that we have anyone making through runs!

Derek: Once the January window is closed and all the new signings settle in , then I can see Wolves starting to put some wins together and climb up the table to safety.

VJ: Playing Raul, Hwang and Traore was a mistake. Leaving out our top goalscorer and creator of goals (Podence) was also a mistake. Should've gone five at the back and attacked on the counter. We are not good enough to take the game to City. The side picked to start didn't even have a touch in City's box first half.