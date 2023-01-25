BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Giulia Bould wonders if Liverpool made the right decision renewing Mo Salah's contract last summer.

The 30-year-old's new deal keeps him at Anfield until 2025 but he has only scored seven Premier League goals this season.

Speaking on The Red Kop podcast, Bould said: "Those moments of Mo magic just aren't appearing anymore.

"It is all hindsight isn't it. I know there was a big clamour to get him signed up again on a long-term deal and obviously that happened.

"I just wonder though looking at it, it summarises exactly what is wrong with Liverpool now that no one who is at the top of their game two or three years ago has been replaced and it is an aging side and he is an aging player, as much as he is an incredible talent.

"I just wonder was that a mistake in hindsight and should the money have gone somewhere else? It is easy to say now but if that is how he bows out of Liverpool would it be better to call it quits when his stock was fairly high and put the money back in?

"I don't think it is just him. There are is issues across many areas of the pitch right now."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds