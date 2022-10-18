S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

It was not the result we were hoping for against Bournemouth on Saturday, but given the fact we were behind twice, a point is better than nothing.

A big discussion among Fulham fans is our defending, which has been getting gradually more concerning for the past month. We have conceded at least twice in our past five fixtures and, while in some games there have been allowable circumstances such as suspect VAR calls or being down to 10 men, on Saturday there were no excuses.

Both Bournemouth goals were well worked, but the defending was pretty comical. Solanke was allowed to wander free in the box despite there being six defenders also in the area and it was a similar story for Lerma's goal. It all points to a lack of cohesion, which is almost certainly a factor of having so many injuries. Saturday's back four had never played together - and it showed.

Fortunately, at the other end, we are scoring enough to get us points. We are the seventh-highest scorers in the league, and have only failed to score in one game. However, needing three goals in order to win a match is not sustainable, and Marco needs solutions fast.

In my opinion, the answer revolves around working out who is our strongest back four and keeping them fit. Currently Tim Ream, Issa Diop and Tosin are fighting for the two centre-back positions. If we can get that decided then hopefully we'll be shipping fewer relatively soon.