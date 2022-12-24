Leeds haven't won any of their last seven Premier League home games against reigning champions (D2 L5), since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 1999.

Man City won this exact fixture 4-0 in April last season, last winning back-to-back away league games against Leeds in September 2000.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has the highest expected goals total of any player yet to score in the Premier League so far this season (4.1).