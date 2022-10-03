'There are legitimate questions about progress'
Aston Villa's toothless performance against Leeds is a concern for Steven Gerrard, according to former Hull defender and West Brom coach Alex Bruce.
Gerrard's side toiled to a goalless draw at Elland Road, despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men with the majority of the second half remaining.
Bruce empathises with Gerrard, believing he needs his players to show more quality in the final third.
"As a manager, it's your job to find a way to get players into those situations and it can be so frustrating," Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.
"Once in those situations, it's all about that last action and composure and then it's down to the players.
"They had a lot of those moments through Ollie Watkins and especially Philippe Coutinho. I feel Gerrard's pain."
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards went further, pointing to just six goals scored in their opening eight games.
"They didn't impress going forward and Gerrard has issues to address," he said.
"There are questions being asked about how much progress has been made - and they've spent a lot of money."