Steve Cooper says he "learned a lot" about his players in their 6-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday and took encouragement from what he saw.

Forest have experienced a stunning rise from the bottom of the Championship under Cooper's management, but were comprehensively brought back down to earth at the home of the Premier League champions.

"The biggest test of character is in extreme moments and that was extreme," he told BBC Radio Nottingham. "But even as hard as it became, I never saw a team that gave up, that hid or stopped trying.

"That was really important for me and it will help us form the team and squad that we want to become.

"That process is about dealing with highs and lows together. You can either cry about it or roll sleeves up and go again. I know what we'll do."

Forest are back in action on Saturday as they entertain fellow promoted side Bournemouth at the City Ground and Cooper says the focus for his players now.

"I don't think we'll ever have another week like this in the Premier League," he said. "We've got to make sure we can recover and bounce back.

"That's what a team who succeeds does."