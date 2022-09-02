Caretaker boss Gary O'Neil says he is using knowledge gleaned from the managers he worked under during his playing career as he adapts to life in the Bournemouth dugout.

O'Neil played for the likes of Gareth Southgate, Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce during a 20-year career and is hoping to use his experiences to bring success to Vitality Stadium.

"I've taken little bits from everyone I've played under," he said before Saturday's game at Nottingham Forest.

"I'm not sure which bits from who, but I've worked under some great managers and tried to take bits with me.

"I've been studying the coaching side for a while and I have my own thoughts and beliefs on what needs to be done."

O'Neil was appointed at the Cherries by Jonathan Woodgate in February 2021 but admits he has not given his chances of taking the head coach role any thought in the wake of Scott Parker's sudden departure.

""I haven't heard anything about it," he said. "I haven't even considered the long term regarding myself."