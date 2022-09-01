Analysis: Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There were not that many who felt Erling Haaland would find it difficult adjusting to life in the Premier League, but there were some. They have already proved to be hopelessly wrong.

It is impossible to know how this season will play out at such an early stage, but at the end of it, no-one will be saying the Norwegian is a bad fit.

His movement may not be a fit for Manchester City's fluid style, but his quickness of movement, intelligent running, strength and cool finishing make him a hugely dangerous threat.

Haaland was having his shirt pulled as he advanced on to Phil Foden's curling cross for his opener. He was part of a fantastic one-touch passing move for the second, which ended with the loose ball from a slide tackle on Foden presenting him with a tap-in. He shrugged opponents out of the way to make sure he was in the right place to head home John Stones' nod-back for his third.

Guardiola spoke last season about adding someone to his squad who could sniff goals in the way Sergio Aguero used to - and it is worth noting Aguero scored six goals in his first five games after joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.