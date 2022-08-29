We asked for your comments after Newcastle salvaged a point in their 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Matt: The grit and determination that Newcastle had really shows what Howe has instilled in the team. It’s something that is really becoming apparent this season already. This time last year, we would have lost the game after conceding first.

Thomas: 100% better than last year. Even without strongest side, we managed to dominate large parts of the game. And to come back in the 90th minute shows how determined the players are. And what a finish by Maxi!!!

Ian: Lack of quality in depth of the squad was evident. Wood is a workhorse but does not provide a threat. Lack of creativity was a concern with Longstaff looking out of sorts. Maybe exertions against Manchester City and the need to use some first-team players to overcome Tranmere is taking a toll. Recruitment needed for one more attacking midfielder!

George: Need quality in the squad, not just in the starting line-up. Injuries have already hit the squad with key players out. If it wasn't for Eddie Howe, we would have been looking at a loss. We need to sign quality if we want to continue our momentum. Loaning or signing free agents could be a good way to add much needed depth.

Mark: I think we missed Bruno. We played well - Wolves are a dangerous team on the break and we dealt with that threat pretty well. Maxi's goal was sublime and I thought we would go on to win the game after it. Elliot Anderson is definitely one to watch develop this season.