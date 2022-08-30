Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Brighton

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Brighton have had a really good start to the season, I think this one will be tight but I think Brighton will edge it and keep their run going.

The question is, will they be able to cope with Aleksandar Mitrovic? If they can, then I can see a Brighton win and another clean sheet for them.

Tom's prediction: 0-1

Fulham started the season so well against Liverpool on the opening weekend but the question is can they - and Mitrovic - maintain that? Brighton boss Graham Potter is one of my favourite managers, who is very smart and always gets his teams playing together. He will surely get a chance at a bigger club soon and I'd back him to edge this one.

Find out how Ross and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your vote here