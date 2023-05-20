Tottenham 1-3 Brentford: What Mason said

Tottenham manager Ryan Mason: "You have to compete for 95 minutes. In the first half we played a very good match. 1-0 is a dangerous scoreline, and if you’re not at it for the whole game you get punished.

"The goals we conceded were poor. They were the better team in the second half. They deserved to win.

"When emotions are high it’s probably best not to speak to one another. We’ve been on a [poor] run for a number of months now. The only way to turn that around is winning games and staying together.

"When you come in at this stage of the season there are always difficulties. In the first half, we saw a Tottenham side that we haven’t seen this season, but we weren’t able to sustain it for many different reasons.

"There’s only one way to act, and if we can’t act that way it’s disappointing."

On Spurs' European hopes: "I’m not sure. It’s out of our hands now, completely out of our hands now. We’ll have to see what the other teams do and try and win at Leeds."

On Lucas Moura: "We appreciate Lucas for that he’s done for this football club. I’m sure he’ll do a good job wherever he goes."