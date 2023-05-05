Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

David de Gea had a fine night at Brighton on Thursday and, even in injury time, he impressed, denying Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

However, when the latter stepped up to take a penalty in the dying seconds, you would be hard pressed to find a Manchester United supporter confident their goalkeeper would save a point for them.

But is that lack of faith fair?

Since his debut in 2011, De Gea has faced 35 penalties in the Premier League and saved five - a 14% hit rate.

That compares to peers such as Hugo Lloris (13%), Ederson (14%) and Alisson (15%).

However, if penalty shootouts are added in to De Gea's figures, it does not look so healthy for the United stopper.

Only two weeks ago in the FA Cup semi-final, Brighton scored six at Wembley - and De Gea only went the right way twice for those. United were reprieved and made the final after Solly March put his penalty into the stands.

Famously, in the Europa League final of 2021, Villareal scored all 11 of their penalties in a game settled by, ironically, a missed spotkick by De Gea.

Negotiations continue over extending his contract with his deal due to expire in the summer.

A couple of timely penalty saves over the closing weeks of the season might give him some extra power in those negotiations.