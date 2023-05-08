Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I fancy Brighton strongly here. Everton were quite direct against Leicester in the week, which was effective, and I am sure they will try the same again, but they have got to get the ball off the Seagulls first.

Everton's main threat will come from set-pieces; at the other end, though, I can't see Brighton struggling to create chances. They wiped the floor with the Toffees at Goodison Park in January, and should win comfortably this time too.

Andrew's prediction: Brighton are a great side and the way the whole club is run shows Everton the way things should be done. But I am going to follow my heart. I am hoping the energy that Brighton put into their game with Manchester United on Thursday means they are not themselves here. 1-2

