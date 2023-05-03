Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Arsenal showed they are still serious title contenders with a stunning first 45 minutes that ensured they wrapped up a convincing win against struggling Chelsea.

There is no doubt Manchester City are strong favourites to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons as they stand only two points behind the Gunners with two games in hand - but Arsenal are still in there fighting.

Mikel Arteta’s side required a response after a run of four league games without a win - including that 4-1 loss at City - which saw a once healthy lead disappear, and they duly delivered in front a noisy Emirates Stadium. The fans have clearly not lost faith in their team and retain hope of an unlikely triumph.

Martin Odegaard was an inspirational captain with two first-half goals as Arsenal returned to the flowing style that has made them so attractive to watch this season.

The big disappointment was the injury to defender Gabriel, which makes him a doubt for the tough trip to Newcastle United on Sunday, a problem exacerbated by the lengthy absence of William Saliba with a back injury.