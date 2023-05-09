Real Madrid v Manchester City: Pick of the stats

Key stat graphic showing - The past four Champions League games between Real Madrid (eight) and Manchester City (nine) featured 17 goals - an average of 4.3 per match - With Mahrez celebrating goal against Real Madrid in background

  • Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet for the ninth time in European competition in this match, with both sides winning three of the previous eight (D2).

  • City could become the first English side to beat Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League on multiple occasions, having previously won 2-1 there in February 2020.

  • This will be Pep Guardiola's 10th semi-final tie as a manager in the Champions League. The City boss has been eliminated at this stage in six of the previous nine, which is the joint-most for any manager in the semi-finals of the competition (Jose Mourinho also on six).

  • Erling Haaland has scored 35 goals in 27 appearances in the Champions League, with his minutes-per-goal ratio (58) the best of any player in the competition's history (minimum of five goals scored).

