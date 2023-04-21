Celtic v Motherwell: Team news

Celtic are set to welcome back Cameron Carter-Vickers after the defender was rested last weekend due to concerns about Kilmarnock's plastic pitch.

Jota, Reo Hatate (hamstring), Liel Abada (thigh) and James Forrest (muscle strain) are all set to remain sidelined.

Well's Dean Cornelius (calf) and Sean Goss (foot) are concerns but some players, including long-term absentee Joe Efford, continued comebacks for the reserves in midweek.

Ross Tierney (groin) and Jonathan Obika (hamstring) are short of fitness and Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris are out.