Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam says the culture at Southampton looks to have become "divided" due to poor standard-setting from management.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League after their 2-0 home defeat to Fulham, prompting captain James Ward-Prowse to state "slipping standards" were influential in their fall.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Adam said: "It is easier to look back now and unfortunately for them it has not worked but to be fair Southampton have been down there for a while for the last few years.

"So if you have one bad season then it could cost you and it has done this season.

"Ward-Prowse came out and said the standards have dropped but the standards come from the management. If they are allowing players to turn up late for training for example, or not doing the right things, then that is the culture in your football club. It will take its toll on other players who are trying to do it right.

"We had it at Stoke - all of a sudden the culture of the group becomes divided. It sounds like that is happening at Southampton. There is a lot going on off the pitch for those standards to go.

"Small things can become habits. Bad habits seep into the whole football club and it goes onto the pitch."

