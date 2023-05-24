Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says working with boss Roberto de Zerbi this season has been "lively" - in the best possible way.

The Italian head coach replaced Graham Potter in September and has led Albion to a first European qualification in their 122-year history.

He has won plaudits for his style of football and his success, with Barber telling BBC Radio 5 Live everybody has loved having him as the manager.

"He is incredibly hard-working," said Barber. "A really decent man who is a good communicator and great motivator.

"He has such attention to detail, works long hours and is always out on the training field. The players absolutely love him.

"His type of football has converted neutrals to become Brighton fans and we have certainly enjoyed. We hope we will be working with him for some time to come."

Naturally, Barber is thrilled by the progress this season but is wise to the challenge of sustaining such success.

"It is part of our culture and our values to aim as high as we can," he said. "But we have to be realistic. The better we play, the more interest there is in us and in our people so we have plan for that and be ready for it.

"It's really important to a club of our type and size to protect our staff."

