Former Premier League defender Steve Brown has urged Brentford fans to not "lose faith" if next season is not as impressive as this one has been.

Thomas Frank's side secured a ninth-placed finish with a 1-0 win over champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, Brown said: "You wonder what happens if you take a backwards step next year.

"Everything's been pretty much a rise for season after season. At some point it's either going to plateau or go back a step and when it does don't lose faith, don't get on anyone's back because it is going to happen.

"At some point you are going to have one or two players who get injured at crucial times, results aren't going to go your way and you might finish five or six points down and a few goals behind what you finished with this year.

"This year has broken records and that is a worrying thing for me. Chelsea will bounce back next year. I think Brentford fans are normally very, very realistic so I think even if they took a slightly backwards step next year it would be absolutely fine.

"It will be very, very difficult to match this season."

