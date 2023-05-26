Vote: Who is your Chelsea player of the season?
We asked our Chelsea fan contributor for their four player of the season choices and you can now vote for your top one.
Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external
Ben Chilwell
In a disappointing season, only a handful of Blues stood out as candidates on the men's side of the club. Players like Chilwell, however, emerged above some of the rest. Chilwell always put in a shift, contributed at both ends of the field, and did so having come back from serious injury just one season ago.
Kepa Arrizabalaga
One bright spot this season was a constantly under-pressure defence actually living up to its side of the footballing bargain. Goals were still being conceded, except for a spell in the autumn when Kepa played out of his mind, keeping clean sheets all on his own with a series of breathtaking, world-class saves.
Enzo Fernandez
January's transfer window splurge on new signings somehow made things worse for the team, with the notable exception of Fernandez. The Argentina World Cup winner has looked every bit a £100m player with world-class potential - quick on the ball, strong in the tackle and with an easy eye for a pass.
Thiago Silva
Silva was one man who played with passion, toughness and an unmistakable swagger in Chelsea blue. The ageless Brazilian wonder put his body on the line to fight for the team time and time again.
Pick your 2022-23 Chelsea player of the season from our fan choices here