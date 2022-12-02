W﻿e asked you Buddies if you believe you can keep a hold of Keanu Baccus as his stock continues to rise at the World Cup...

S﻿teve: As a St Mirren season-ticket holder, I said after watching Baccus for just six games that he would be away in the January window. The boy was - and is - that good. After joining Australia at the World Cup and taking part in all three games so far, a move is even more likely now. Good luck to the lad. He took a gamble and moved halfway around the world.