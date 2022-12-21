Arsenal and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, is set to sign a new deal with the club worth £200,000-a-week. (Mail), external

The Gunners have shown interest in signing Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, during the January transfer window, according to the sporting director at his current club Shakhtar Donetsk. (Football 365), external

Brighton's Argentine World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 23, is being targeted by Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. (AS - in Spanish), external

