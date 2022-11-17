J﻿ack Grealish "needs to do more" to hold down an England place, says former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

G﻿realish is part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Qatar but the 27-year-old's form this season has seen him score once in 16 club appearances.

E﻿ngland's riches in forward roles means Grealish faces a challenge to play consistently at international level. His talent and creativity make him a fan favourite off the pitch but his level of performance on the pitch is a point of debate.

"I knew he would be in the squad” said Richards.

"He has played well but has not been amazing for City. His numbers will count against him. Sometimes you can't ignore numbers.

“I watch the game - but look at what James Maddison is doing. He is making and scoring goals.

"Jack is very good at being involved in the game and drawing fouls and starting attacks off, but needs to do more."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand says Grealish is a player who "needs to be able to roam".

“The best Jack Grealish is the one who has a bit of freedom," said Ferdinand.

