Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's new signing Alistair Johnston has been speaking to the media after completing his move to Glasgow from MLS side Montreal.

Here are the key points from the press conference:

It's been a "crazy time" since signing. Already had a taste of the "unique welcome" from supporters... "I think Celtic fans broke my phone after a couple of my tweets".

Spoke to Josip Juranovic briefly after they faced each other at the World Cup, and Victor Wanyama, his Montreal teammate, who told him "there's nothing quite like Celtic in terms of size and stature of the club".

Thinks Celtic as a club and the style of play will fit him well. He's looking forward to the physical nature of Scottish football and says Celtic's attacking intensity on the pitch is exactly how he likes to play.

Growing up, English and Scottish football was always on the TV and he has fond memories of watching Celtic play... "I'm living out my childhood dream".