Manchester United need a better ownership model than the Glazer family, but people will be "circumspect" about those in the running to buy the club.

That's the view of United We Stand editor Andy Mitten, who was discussing the Friday's soft deadline to declare interest in any takeover.

He said he could not wait for the Glazers to leave although is sad about the way the football landscape has evolved.

"I don't like their model and how they have loaded all their debt onto the club," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "It will be a relief when they go.

"However, people will be circumspect because the club is functioning at the moment. There are good people on the administrative and footballing side but there is huge investment needed into the stadium.

"United have spent a lot of money but they have got really wealthy rivals now and it's sad that clubs have become the playthings of billionaires."

British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the only potential owner to go public with his interest and Mitten has a very clear desire for the future board.

"I want care and consideration to be given to the fact this is a club from Manchester," he said. "There is a loyal community there as well as the global support that everyone acknowledges.

"It will be really interesting to see what happens."