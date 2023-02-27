Chelsea are risking "a historically bad season" by sticking with Graham Potter, says the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, but he does have sympathy with the Blues boss.

Potter has overseen a run of just two wins in 12 games since the World Cup, including three successive defeats most recently.

Kinsella told BBC Radio 5 Live's Adrian Chiles that the owners "believe they are doing things in the right way" by keeping faith with him.

"The new owners are patient and willing to go against popular opinion," he said. "If Roman Abramovich was still there, Potter would have probably been sacked two times over.

"But they are trying to get their house in order behind the scenes and there is sympathy that it has been a crazy season for him.

"However, you have to think the manager is underperforming and he is lucky to have their backing. This could possibly be their worst season in 30 years."

Supporters of Potter have used Mikel Arteta's tricky start at Arsenal - and Jurgen Klopp's similar experiences at Liverpool - as evidence to suggest giving him time will pay dividends.

Kinsella, however, finds a key flaw in that argument.

"Arteta won the FA Cup in his first season but Chelsea are almost certainly going to go trophyless this year," he said. "And Klopp also had a big reputation for winning in Dortmund.

"It also does not seem to be coming together on the pitch for Chelsea. If you could see progress, that would be something, but at the moment fans are asked for blind faith."

