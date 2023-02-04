St Johnstone v Celtic: Team news

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston and reserve goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist are unavailable.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (on future of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis): "It will get concluded fairly soon. To be honest, it's not on my radar any more. I will probably hear it about the same time as you guys. Maybe, if you are on Instagram, you will hear about it earlier than me.

"It's not on my radar, I don't expect him back in the group, but it hasn't been finalised yet."