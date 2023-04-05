Odds on Celtic tightening title grip

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

In front of a full house of vociferous Celtic supporters, most evidence points to Celtic taking an even firmer, and ultimately decisive, grip of the Premiership title race this weekend.

Rangers have matched Celtic’s league results toe-to-toe since Michael Beale arrived and will surely throw everything at this as their last genuine hope of stalling Ange Postecoglou’s seemingly relentless march to more silverware.

That said, a draw might end up being an acceptable outcome for all.

It’s worth remembering that under the Australian, Celtic have yet to lose a domestic match at home.

It has become something of a fortress and will be even more intimidating with no away fans in attendance.

The normal cliches will be presented. Particularly, the idea that form goes out the window in these fixtures. The fact is that if Celtic deliver their best level, they will be hard to live with.

One glimmer for Rangers might be doubts over the fitness of Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate. Both have been so influential of late, but particularly the Japanese midfielder.

It is a faint glimmer though as Celtic’s stats just keep on improving and the results keep on coming.

They will suffer a domestic dent at some stage. What Michael Beale would give for that to come at the timeliest of moments, even if that would still be unlikely to change the destination of the championship.