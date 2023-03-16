Kettlewell on Kelly's cap bid, altering his tactics & facing Rangers
- Published
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell’s Premiership game with Rangers this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Fir Park boss:
He is backing Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly goalkeeper to “rise to the challenge” of being Scotland number one.
Captain Kelly is a "massive influence" at Fir Park and has impressed the manager with his leadership and performances.
Kettlewell, unbeaten four games into his tenure, has hinted at adopting a more defensive approach for the visit of Rangers, saying his side need to alter their tactics and mentality.
He adds: "That's been a real clear message this week, to actually enjoy spells when you don't have the ball because that can make you difficult to play against, but also makes you maximise the opportunities you get when you've got the ball."
Motherwell have some unnamed fitness concerns.