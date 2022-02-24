Clarets talking point: We look the real deal

Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

Wow. What a performance and more importantly what a huge three points.

The fight from the players last night shows exactly why I have full belief we can maintain our Premier League status.

Not a single bad performer on that pitch and a huge boost for our survival hopes. The Turf was rocking and the roar when Mee headed home was very surreal. From the resilient defence to the workhorses up top, we look the real deal.

Having not won back-to-back games in the league since January 2021, it gives us hope that Dyche can once again revive the sunken ship. The electric atmosphere once again helped the players push on, which the players have all credited.

It also showed we could beat teams – and outplay them – without star man Maxwel Cornet. Despite the conditions being Baltic in the north west, we played some fine stuff and were fully deserving of the three points and outplayed Spurs in every position.

Another tough game on Saturday away at Crystal Palace but if we can keep finding that finishing touch it's not out of the question to make it three wins in a row.