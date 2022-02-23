'Clarets could do with Spurs being "Spursy" later'

Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never, external

Looking back at the snow-filled Turf Moor that met us that November afternoon, I don't think any of us realised the abandoned home game against Tottenham was to be the start of a long line of matches that were not to be.

But the Clarets are slowly starting to chip away at the fixture pile-up and go into tonight’s rearranged game on the back of a fantastic away win at Brighton.

Graham Potter’s side are no walkover. They are performing well this season and I have admired their consistent performances. So to go there as we did, and score the goals we did, and get the result we did, is impressive. It was needed, clearly, but we are also very aware that one away win does not a season-saviour make!

It is perhaps unfortunate that our very next game sees us having to take on a Spurs side who have just beaten the champions and thrown the title race wide open again.

So I say this with all the respect in the world to our opposition fans: if you could perhaps find it in yourselves to be very 'Spursy' tonight and follow up that win with an away defeat at Burnley, then I would be forever grateful.

Some disappointing results against our relegation-threatened rivals have removed us the luxury of discounting matches that 'won't define our season'.

Every game is important now. And all the Clarets can do is win the next one that’s put in front of us.