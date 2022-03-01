Reds trio picked out by Garth

Caoimhin Kelleher: I must say, whenever I've seen Caoimhin Kelleher play in goal for Liverpool he looks totally unflappable.

The Carabao Cup final is like any final, full of tension and anxiety, but for Kelleher it seemed like a training session. I'm sure it wasn't but throughout this brilliant football match Kelleher didn't only keep his nerve but actually won Liverpool the match. I don't think I have ever seen anything quite like it.

A goalkeeper taking the final penalty in a shootout and burying it so comprehensively must have scared the living daylights out of Kepa Arrizabalaga because he missed his.

Virgil van Dijk: Mr Dependable was everywhere against Chelsea. He had to be as this was a proper game of football played by grown-ups.

It was one of those 0-0 games American sports lovers see and can't understand how a game with no goals can be such a good watch.

Luis Diaz: From the moment I clapped eyes on this player in a Liverpool shirt I thought they've only gone and done it again - they've bought another red arrow.

A player who is quick, a team player, can score goals and fit in with the current regime and, if need be, take over from the outgoing ones. The Colombia international looked fabulous against Chelsea. He had a chance to win the match and knew it as he beat the ground in frustration as his shot went straight into Edouard Mendy's hands.

