Manchester United remain interested in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers says the club must be realistic about the future of the Belgian, who has entered the last 18 months of his contract. (Metro), external

Barcelona hope to fend off interest from United in Spain midfielder Gavi and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, by agreeing new contracts with both. (ESPN), external

Meanwhile, the Reds are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's defender Ramy Bensebaini and view him as a possible replacement for Luke Shaw. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

