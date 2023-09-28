Everton winger Jack Harrison says he is "grateful" for the reception from fans when making his debut for the club on Wednesday night.

The 26 year-old started for the Toffees in their 2-1 away victory against Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

“It was nice to get back out there,” Harrison told Everton's club website.

“I thought the fans were great tonight. I was saying last week when I was watching them on TV that they’re so loud, they’re the only people I can hear.

“It was brilliant. Experiencing that on the pitch was really nice, and I had a really nice reception coming off, so I’m grateful for the fans tonight.

“Hopefully I can continue on with this momentum now.”

When asked about the game plan for the match, Harrison said: “We put a lot of emphasis on being organised and prevented them from creating many crucial chances, and capitalised on ours as well.

“Going into the second half, we knew they’d have some sort of reaction. We had to be ready for that, and Dom was able to kill that momentum right away with a goal.

“We worked hard defensively to try to stay organised, and I thought we did that really well as a team. To get the result tonight is massive for us.”

