Fans bid to turn Fir Park claret & amber

A Motherwell fans group is appealing for donations as they aim to turn Fir Park claret and amber for the club's return to European action next month.

A target of £4,500 is close to being met for a tifo display, external in the Europa Conference qualifier first leg against Bala Town or Sligo Rovers on 21 July.

Having created colourful displays at their Scottish and League Cup final appearances in 2017-2018, the latest plan is "more ambitious" and will "include as many Motherwell supporters as possible".