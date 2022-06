Ilkay Gundogan was on target as Germany beat Italy 5-2 in the Nations League.

The Manchester City midfielder scored his 15th international goal from the penalty spot on the same night he won his 60th Germany cap.

Goals from Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller and Timo Werner completed the win for Hansi Flick's side.

Victory meant Germany became the first team to score five goals in a game against Italy since 1957.