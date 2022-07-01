England take on Israel in the final of the European Under-19 Championship at 19:00 BST on Friday.

The Three Lions are hoping to win the tournament for the second time in five years, after a team including the likes of Aaron Ramdsale and Reece James became champions in 2017.

So, who are the three Aston Villa youngsters aiming for glory?

Tim Iroegbunam

The 18-year-old made three Premier League starts last season for Villa. With the Young Lions, Iroegbunam allows the attacking players in the team to flourish and has played three of the four games to date, including the semi-final.

Carney Chukwuemeka

The midfielder, 18, has been the standout player for England at this tournament. He got a goal and an assist in each of the first two group games and you can see he is operating at a level above youth football. Chukwuemeka featured 12 times for Villa last season as he looks to make the next step and establish himself in senior football. However, it is unclear how long he will remain at Villa Park as his contract is approaching its last year and he has been linked with clubs, including Borussia Dortmund.

Aaron Ramsey

The third part of the excellent Villa trio in the middle of the park and the brother of Jacob Ramsey. He got an assist in the 4-0 win over Serbia. Ramsey, 19, was at Cheltenham in League One on loan last season and has been playing in a more advanced position nearer to a number 10, linking with the front players well.

Meet the rest of the squad

Watch Israel v England on BBC Sport from 18:40 here