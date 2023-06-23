Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been a theory that West Ham are trying to create a market for skipper Declan Rice in order to drive up his price and force Arsenal to pay more for a player they have identified as a major target this summer.

But the interest from Manchester City is real, even if - with Rodri, Kalvin Phillips and the incoming Mateo Kovacic - they are not exactly short of central midfield options, despite the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.

Arsenal still have to be regarded as favourites for the England star, but the Gunners must decide whether they are willing to risk losing out on a top target, or improve their latest offer, which might have reached £90m with various offers.

Manchester United are also monitoring the situation.