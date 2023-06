This year's Community Shield will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 6 August.

Premier League champions Manchester City will face Premier Leauge runners-up Arsenal in the annual match.

Kick off will be at 17:30 BST.

Arsenal are looking forward to win the trophy for a 17th time and are currently on 16 wins alongside Liverpool.

Manchester City have six successes but were beaten by Liverpool in 2022 and Leicester in 2021.