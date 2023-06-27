Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is the subject of a three-way transfer battle between Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal - so where should he end up?

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has become one of the most highly-rated players in his role in the Premier League, helping Albion to qualify for next season's Europa League.

Caicedo looked set to join Arsenal, who were challenging for the title, in January but Brighton held firm because they wanted to boost their own European ambitions. In fact, in April he said he had been "really close" to joining the Gunners.

He is one of two of the Premier League's top defensive midfielders who Arsenal are chasing, along with West Ham's Declan Rice. They are competing with champions Manchester City for the England international.

"Although Rice is a big target for Arsenal, the signing of him should it go through would not end the interest in Caicedo," says BBC Sport reporter Alex Howell.

"Caicedo ended the season occasionally playing at right-back for the Seagulls before moving into midfield and would give Mikel Arteta another option.

"Oleksandr Zinchenko did it well for the team from left-back as they finished second in the Premier League.

"With Kai Havertz looking likely to sign, Rice if completed, and Martin Odegaard as midfield options, that position could be a way for Arteta to include all of his potential new signings."

