Another 15th-placed finish, another second-half-of-the-season slump. It's been a case of deja vu for Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side.

There have been positives - victories over north London pair Tottenham and Arsenal, the continued growth of James Ward-Prowse, the emergence of Tino Livramento.

But Saints ended the season with a terrible run of nine defeats in their final 12 Premier League games. Does Hasenhuttl retain your confidence, Saints fans?

And after five successive bottom-half finishes, is a return to the top 10 - where Saints placed for four consecutive campaigns between 2013 and 2017 - at all possible?

