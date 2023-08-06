Manchester City were beaten by Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley, losing in a penalty shootout.

Here is a selection of your thoughts:

Jeff: A bit rusty, but a good run out. We were lucky to go in level at half-time and unlucky to lose so late. Well done and congratulations to Arsenal.

Chris: Disappointed to lose but we didn't do too badly last season after losing the Community Shield. Feel we are missing another attacking threat but hopefully we get a winger before the transfer window closes.

Pat: Overall I'm really pleased with the performance, far the better team and Arsenal only managed to score through a massive deflection in the 101st minute. We are always slow starters but today has given me greater confidence than ever. Great to see a solid performance from Kovacic and we also looked so strong at the back, with Gvardiol still to come.

Toqir: City appeared rusty and trying to find their rhythm. As much as trying to convince themselves they have not succumbed to complacency, the evidence seemed to the contrary. It would have been good to get this Community Shield under their belt. But if anything City will have woken up from their slumber. Good to see Bernardo and Kyle Walker still here.