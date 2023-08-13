Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought we performed fine in many ways. I thought we definitely created more chances. In a relatively tight game I think we should have won it. They are a good team, we kept them to little with a low block. The two goals were the smallest chances that they had. In the end, we got a point.

"The decisive moments, there was a big chance for Bryan [Mbuemo] in the first half and one for Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade and other situations where we didn't get enough out of it. Probably just that final bit of quality on the day.

"They [Wissa and Mbuemo] have a good habit of scoring when Ivan [Toney] is not playing. I am pleased they continued that today.

"I am pleased with Mark [Flekken]. There is nothing he could do about the two goals. He made two or three good saves and was calm and composed with his distribution. A dominant figure in his own box claiming crosses. All happy.

"It is a long, long season. I have said it before I hope we can attack the league and be an asset."