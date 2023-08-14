Arsenal have confirmed defender Jurrien Timber suffered a knee injury during the win over Nottingham Forest.

Timber, signed from Ajax for £34m last month, limped off the pitch and was replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu in the 50th minute of Saturday's 2-1 victory.

No timeframe has yet been placed on his absence.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Jurrien Timber has received extensive assessments and scans which have confirmed he has sustained an injury to his right knee.

"Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps. A further update will be provided in due course.

"Everyone at the club will be focused on supporting Jurrien at this time."