Skipper Liam Gordon says St Johnstone have got their “team spirit back” thanks to Steven MacLean.

The 26-year-old defender wants his side to continue where they left off at the end of last term when they get the new season under way on Viaplay Cup group-stage duty at Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

“We finished last season really strongly, so that is where we are looking to take off for the start of the League Cup and the league,” said defender Gordon.

“Nothing has changed from those last six games when the manager took over.

“We are all looking forward to it, we are all enjoying his tenure and hopefully we can get off to a good start.

“The previous managers I have worked under have all been brilliant and have all done incredible things for this club, he has obviously been with them, so it has probably rubbed off on him as well.

“He has just nit-picked a few things and is getting us back to the basics with the workrate and the energy.

“He’s just getting that real St Johnstone team spirit back, that is what has been a big factor.”