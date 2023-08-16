Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

There's a very unfamiliar and foreign feeling coming out of Stamford Bridge right now. One of hope, optimism and excitement!

After such a torrid season last time out - where a 12th placed finish felt merciful by the end - Mauricio Pochettino's new-look Blues appear to have reinvigorated a fanbase who seemed to have fallen out of love with the club at points in 2022-23.

Some things might never change after a fifth straight Premier League draw with Liverpool on Sunday, but there was an undeniable air of anticipation and positivity from the performance.

A crop of young players fighting for the shirt, led by a new captain who has the club in his DNA. A new manager on the sidelines, who's already shed any concerns over associations to a certain north London club. Finally securing a deal for one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world, who alongside Enzo Fernandez could form a formidable partnership for years to come. Beating Liverpool to the signatures of both Caicedo and Lavia won't be bad for the mood around the supporters either.

It's almost disconcerting to be out of the constant state of 'crisis mode' which followed the club last season. That's not to say they're by any means the finished article. There are still plenty of players to shift off the books - Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi to name just three.

The injury to Christopher Nkunku came as a major blow given how integral he was in pre-season to their style of play and attacking set-up, but with a squad stacked with talent you expect Pochettino to find a solution to fill the void.

His hand has also been forced with Kepa Arizzabalaga's departure, meaning Robert Sanchez has picked up the starting spot ahead of schedule. Whilst there's still plenty of work to done behind the scenes - it feels like the club have now got the foundations in place to ensure last year's sensational collapse is a thing of the past.

Say it quietly - but it feels like this Chelsea side are going to be a lot of fun to follow this season.