Sutton's prediction: Aston Villa v Stevenage

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

I don't know how strong a side Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will put out, but they are at home and that greatly reduces the chances of a shock result.

Stevenage are on a decent run and going for promotion from League Two but even a shadow Villa side will have too much for them.

